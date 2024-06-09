Augur Price Hits $1.02 (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Augur token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Augur has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $698,316.19 worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a decentralized prediction market platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to create and participate in markets predicting outcomes in various fields. It was created by Jack Peterson and Joey Krug, with contributions from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The native token, $REP (Reputation), is used for reporting and disputing outcomes in these markets, with holders staking their tokens on reported outcomes. Accurate reporting is rewarded, while false reporting risks losing staked REP. Additionally, $REP holders can engage in the governance of Augur, influencing its development and protocol changes. Augur leverages blockchain to create a trustless, transparent prediction market, decentralizing and democratizing this space.”

