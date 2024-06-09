Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,258 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Autodesk worth $114,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. 2,411,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,778. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.