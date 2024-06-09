Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $32.29 or 0.00046616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $12.70 billion and approximately $283.81 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,602,663 coins and its circulating supply is 393,256,293 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

