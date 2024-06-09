Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Holdings Reduced by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,614 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Aviat Networks worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 582.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.78. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $111.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,509.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Aviat Networks

Free Report

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

