Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Buys £148.83 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater purchased 11 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,353 ($17.34) per share, with a total value of £148.83 ($190.69).

Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avon Protection alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Jos Sclater acquired 14 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.97) per share, for a total transaction of £152.60 ($195.52).

Avon Protection Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 1,312 ($16.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,232.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £393.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,051.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. Avon Protection plc has a twelve month low of GBX 582 ($7.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,408 ($18.04).

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is -5,348.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVON. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on AVON

Avon Protection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.