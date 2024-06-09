Azora Capital LP Acquires Shares of 160,669 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.33% of Bread Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 86,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Bread Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bread Financial

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.