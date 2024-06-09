Azora Capital LP Has $28.70 Million Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Azora Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,413 shares during the period. nCino makes up about 2.5% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.75% of nCino worth $28,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in nCino by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $153,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,114,061 shares of company stock valued at $39,096,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 532,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNO. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

