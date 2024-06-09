Azora Capital LP Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,970 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,000. First Citizens BancShares makes up 1.7% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.10% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $180,039,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,095,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,203,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,176,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $6.83 on Friday, reaching $1,688.80. 103,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,461. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,181.71 and a one year high of $1,810.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,680.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,552.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

