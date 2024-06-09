Azora Capital LP Raises Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,357 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 1,644,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

