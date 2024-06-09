Azora Capital LP Takes $61,000 Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Expensify by 396.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 57,044.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,864 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $30,198.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,310.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $30,198.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,310.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 850,961 shares of company stock worth $1,289,019 and sold 929,246 shares worth $1,621,916. Company insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Stock Down 2.0 %

EXFY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 272,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.46. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Expensify Profile

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

