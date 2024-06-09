B2Gold Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

B2Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. B2Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:BTG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.44 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.