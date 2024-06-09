Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.0 %

BBD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 15,206,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,061,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

