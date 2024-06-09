Bank of America Increases Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $76.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Greif has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $126,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $126,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 4,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.98 per share, with a total value of $275,920.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,901.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,933 and sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Greif by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

