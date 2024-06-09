Bank of America Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $22.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 695,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after buying an additional 634,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 913,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,187,000 after purchasing an additional 880,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

