Bank of America Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $144.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $122.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.81.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $119.94 on Thursday. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

