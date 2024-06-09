Barclays Cuts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $11.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

Sprinklr Stock Down 3.0 %

CXM stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $641,519.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,127.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,861.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

