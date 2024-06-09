Barclays Raises PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $22.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.88.

PG&E stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

