Basso Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Basso Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.3% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $490.80. 3,063,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.97 and a 200-day moving average of $457.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $493.53. The stock has a market cap of $444.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

