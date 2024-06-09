Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 118,950 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,950 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.56% of Victory Capital worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,602,000 after purchasing an additional 191,957 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 152,984 shares during the last quarter. Rainwater Charitable Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,702,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Victory Capital by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 916,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,550,000 after buying an additional 134,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Victory Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after buying an additional 131,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VCTR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 312,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $54.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

