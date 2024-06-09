Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 2,227 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,032,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares makes up about 3.5% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 5.24% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $54,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

DCOM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 121,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $710.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $27.91.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

