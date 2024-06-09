Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 238,605 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056,652 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,605 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 2.3% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $35,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $117,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,792 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CFG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $34.15. 3,702,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,847. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

