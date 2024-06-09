Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,558 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

SLG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. 746,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

