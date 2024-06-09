Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $16.11 Million Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,604 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,082,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $62.30.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

