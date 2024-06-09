Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 104,735 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104,735 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,814,013 shares of company stock worth $71,428,603 and have sold 48,800,000 shares worth $1,813,406,000. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

