Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0667 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $26,652.71 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00077552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00027741 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011288 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,760.46 or 0.65630532 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

