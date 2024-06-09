BITICA COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.38 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,108,656,250 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999999 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

