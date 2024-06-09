BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells $2,369,000.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BlackLine Price Performance
Shares of BL opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BL
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.