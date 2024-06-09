BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells $2,369,000.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BL opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BlackLine by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

