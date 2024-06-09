BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.01.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,013,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 2,614.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 696,383 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 520.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 87,114 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.