Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Cut by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 6.1% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,774,850,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 139.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,166,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,813.09. The company had a trading volume of 161,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,532. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,579.36 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,641.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3,549.63. The company has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

