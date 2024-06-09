Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $152,871.76 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Richard Crowe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance
Shares of BAH opened at $151.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $102.94 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57.
Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
