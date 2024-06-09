Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Brady by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 129,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,111,542.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

