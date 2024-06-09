Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Critical Survey

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust -40.61% -14.62% -5.42% Regency Centers 27.31% 5.52% 3.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brandywine Realty Trust and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Regency Centers 0 2 9 0 2.82

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 23.90%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $70.09, suggesting a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $511.91 million 1.53 -$196.79 million ($1.22) -3.72 Regency Centers $1.37 billion 8.27 $364.56 million $2.05 29.87

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

