Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFH. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $42.73.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 224,545 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 540,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bread Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Bread Financial by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

