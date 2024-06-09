Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.3% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,406.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,338.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,232.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $788.78 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.