Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,406.64. 1,785,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,338.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,232.12. The company has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $788.78 and a one year high of $1,445.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

