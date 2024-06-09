Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Increased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in Broadcom by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.37 on Friday, hitting $1,406.64. 1,785,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,338.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,233.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $788.78 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

