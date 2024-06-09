Brokerages Set Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) PT at $9.50

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLUX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $54,623.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,896 shares of company stock valued at $80,840. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 93.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

