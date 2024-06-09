Brokerages Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target at $60.62

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.57.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,451,821,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,931,000 after acquiring an additional 838,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,351,000.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

