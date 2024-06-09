Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $93.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.38.
BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.
In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
