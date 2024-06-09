Cabana LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after buying an additional 111,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $242.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,021. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

