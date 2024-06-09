Cabana LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,857,000. Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,218,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,790. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

