Cabana LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

BND stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,577. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

