Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,358 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $74,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,125 shares of company stock valued at $31,043,057. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.42. The company had a trading volume of 997,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,442. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

