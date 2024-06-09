Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Camden Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.69. 407,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,468. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
