Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

