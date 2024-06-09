Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CNI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.12. 1,110,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,611. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.84.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

