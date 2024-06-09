Canadian Natural Resources Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, June 11th (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

CNQ opened at $70.35 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.777 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.55%.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 89.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

