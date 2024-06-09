Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 54,872 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $373,130,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $328,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.81. 136,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.