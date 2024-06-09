Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,201 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

BND traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

