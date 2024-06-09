Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

HRL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. 1,877,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.